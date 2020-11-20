Active Shooter Situation Reported at Wisconsin Mall — What to Know

There has been a reported shooting at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin around the Milwaukee area. The mall is on lockdown. Here’s what we know about this developing situation. Details are murky, but if there’s one thing that’s clear, it’s that there was chaos on the ground.

1. At Least Six People in Ambulances

At least six people were reportedly put into ambulances, according to WISN. Their condition is unclear.

“It’s a developing situation and we are not going to make a statement until we know more,” spokeswoman Lindsay Kahn, of Mayfair operator Brookfield Properties, told The Associated Press.

A woman in the mall told WISN in a phone interview that she heard at least 10 shots, and it was not clear if there was one gun or more.

2. Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Investigating While Mall on Lockdown

The incident is on the radar of multiple law enforcement agencies. There is a substantial police presence. Agencies including the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Wauwatosa Police Department, and Wisconsin National Guard were seen at the mall, according to TMJ4.

#FBIMilwaukee currently responding to support local law enforcement tactical response to Mayfair Mall shooting incident. — FBI Milwaukee (@FBIMilwaukee) November 20, 2020

3. No Reported Fatalities as of Friday Afternoon

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says they are not responding to the mall. This would seem to indicate that there are no reported deaths as of Friday afternoon.

MCMEO is NOT responding to Mayfair Mall. We are responding to the homicide of an adult male in the 4800 blk of W. Hampton. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) November 20, 2020

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office just said they are *NOT* coming to Mayfair mall. This is important to know, because @mkemedexamine only responds when there is a death investigation. Meaning, thankfully there is likely no deceased. #MayfairMallShooting #Wauwatosa pic.twitter.com/tLXzxHqce5 — Chernéy Amhara (@CherneyAmharaTV) November 20, 2020

Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride said in an update that the victims injuries did not seem to be life threatening.

ABC NEWS: None of victims’ injuries appear to be life-threatening, per Wauwatosa mayor https://t.co/kvj6GSNdlu — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) November 20, 2020

