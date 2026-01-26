A California woman mowed down and killed a 6-year-old boy riding his bike on a sidewalk — and then "ran over him" again — after she "stopped for several seconds before accelerating rapidly" over the child's body, according to police. Charges will be announced Tuesday against the driver after the victim's family launched a petition demanding justice, Law&Crime has learned.

Hudson O'Loughlin was cruising on his bike in San Diego and crossing an alley on Pacific Beach Drive near Ingraham Street at about 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 17 when 32-year-old Tiffany Sanchez slammed into him, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, which cites a police press release sent out after the incident.

Sanchez knocked Hudson, who was riding with family, off his bike and then brought her SUV to a stop before hitting the gas and "accelerating rapidly" over his body, cops say.

"Right after she hit the kid, she ran over him twice," witness David Morrow, who was driving behind Sanchez, told local CBS affiliate KFMB. "Like, both wheels ran over the kid," Morrow said. "She stopped right in front for about ten seconds. That's when I pulled behind her and got her license number, and then she took off."

Sanchez was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence and hit-and-run causing death. A spokesperson for the San Diego County District Attorney told Law&Crime on Monday that charges have been formally filed against Sanchez and she is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

"Ms. Sanchez bailed out of jail and has been given a date to return to court," the spokesperson said. "Charges will be announced [Tuesday]."

Hudson's family members created a petition last week titled "Urge the County District Attorney: We Need Justice for Hudson," in which they demanded that charges be filed after Sanchez was initially not charged right away.

"Hudson O'Loughlin was biking with his family on the sidewalk in Pacific Beach when he was hit and killed by a violent driver, who fled the scene," the petition says. "The driver was later arrested thanks to the vigilance of bystanders. We need your help to make sure the District Attorney pursues charges that reflect the horrific nature of the crime."

Hudson's aunt, Nicole O'Loughlin, took to Facebook on Friday and urged "everyone to stand with my family and demand justice" for what allegedly happened.

"This was not an accident," O'Loughlin said. "After an initial collision that threw Hudson from his bike, the driver chose to accelerate instead of stopping to help, fatally running him over and then fleeing the scene. The facts show a clear disregard for human life."

The aunt added, "Hudson, his family, and the San Diego community deserve accountability. I am urging the District Attorney to charge the driver with a felony and pursue justice to the fullest extent of the law. Anything less would be an injustice."

More from Law&Crime: 'They burned alive': Mother and 2 daughters killed by man driving Dodge Charger nearly 100 mph in 30 mph zone after car gets smashed and erupts in flames

A GoFundMe that was created for the family describes Hudson as a "vibrant" and "deeply loved" child who "loved all things science, and his energy was contagious," according to the description.

"Hudson was a bright, curious young boy with his whole life ahead of him," the boy's uncle said. "His death has shaken all of us."

Hudson's mother, Juliana Kapovich, has called for "safer streets for cyclists" on Facebook, where she also memorialized him.

"I pray for awareness," Kapovich said. "And I pray that people everywhere understand the impact their actions can have on the lives of others."