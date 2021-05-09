Tristyn Bailey Possibly Found Dead

A missing 13-year-old girl has possibly been found dead, say deputies in St. Johns County, Florida. Authorities called off the search for Tristyn Bailey on Sunday evening, and shortly after revealed the discovery of what they believe to be her body.

BREAKING UPDATE: we’ve just been told by Sheriff Hardwick that they believed they found the body of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey. Sheriffs office is communicating with neighbors in this area. This is still the early stage of the investigation. Should be another update tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Q1d7pNa4K7 — Brie Isom (@BrieIsomWJXT) May 10, 2021

“This is not the outcome the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office wanted… We ask that you stand by this community and let them grieve together” says Sheriff Hardwick @FCN2go 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey found dead @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/zYP2bE5iv3 — anne schindler (@schindy) May 10, 2021

Bailey was last seen at the Durbin Amenity Center around 1:15 a.m. in the community of St. Johns this morning, according to authorities. They gave a description, and said where the public could call with information. Family reported her missing, deputies said.

Volunteers stepped forward to search for the missing girl.

“For everyone that is trying to help find our daughter we cannot thank you enough,” Tristyn’s father wrote on Facebook amid the search, according to News 4 Jax.

Volunteers have been relocated by police to the Amenity Center in the Durbin Crossing neighborhood by police. A volunteer said police have told volunteers they can search the woods. pic.twitter.com/tgUQaUjIYt — Brie Isom (@BrieIsomWJXT) May 9, 2021

People from the neighborhood are out looking for this 13-year-old girl. They’re starting at Veteran’s Park. pic.twitter.com/3a99mNfILx — Brie Isom (@BrieIsomWJXT) May 9, 2021

The cause and manner of death remain unclear.

