Tristyn Bailey Possibly Found Dead

13-Year-Old Florida Girl Went Missing. Now Deputies Think They Found Her Dead.

Alberto LuperonMay 9th, 2021, 8:54 pm

Tristyn Bailey

A missing 13-year-old girl has possibly been found dead, say deputies in St. Johns County, Florida. Authorities called off the search for Tristyn Bailey on Sunday evening, and shortly after revealed the discovery of what they believe to be her body.

Bailey was last seen at the Durbin Amenity Center around 1:15 a.m. in the community of St. Johns this morning, according to authorities. They gave a description, and said where the public could call with information. Family reported her missing, deputies said.

Volunteers stepped forward to search for the missing girl.

“For everyone that is trying to help find our daughter we cannot thank you enough,” Tristyn’s father wrote on Facebook amid the search, according to News 4 Jax.

The cause and manner of death remain unclear.

