Federal Court Refuses to Dismiss Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Coaches for Making Football Player Eat Pepperoni Pizza

A federal court ruled Thursday that a Hebrew-Israelite then-high school football player’s civil rights lawsuit against his coaches for forcing the player to eat pepperoni pizza can move forward.

The plaintiff, an African-American high school senior at the time of filing, is identified in court documents only as “K.W.” or “Junior.” He claims that although his coaches knew he did not eat pork products on the basis of his religion, they forced him to consume an entire pepperoni pizza as a punishment for missing a workout due to a shoulder injury. The incident was captured on video.

Thereafter, K.W. says he was made to sit in the middle of the gymnasium and eat the entire pizza while the rest of the team carried heavy weights around the perimeter of the room. After the student finished the pizza, the complaint claims, he was immediately “forced to run up and down the football field and practice ‘duck walks.'” As a result of the incident, the family claims to have been forced to transfer the student to a different school district.

K.W. and his parents filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Ohio, raising claims for over $12 million in damages for violation of his First Amendment rights from the school district and the former coaching staff.

The various defendants all filed motions to dismiss, which were heard by U.S. District Court Judge John R. Adams (a George W. Bush appointee). The coaches argued that their actions “did not violate the plaintiffs’ First Amendment free exercise rights because they employed a neutral and generally applicable form of discipline that only incidentally burdened [K.W.’s] religious practice or belief and which was reasonably related to a legitimate educational purpose.” They further argued that there was no equal protection violation, because nothing they did had been motivated by racial or religious hostility. Rather, the coaches said, the pizza eating was a “technique” that “was intended to teach Plaintiff K.W. (Junior) (and his teammates) a lesson about teamwork, responsibility, and accountability.”

Judge Adams dismissed claims against Superintendent Jeffrey Talbert, the school district, and the school board on various grounds such as immunity and lack of direct action against the plaintiff. The judge allowed the claims against the coaches (Marcus Wattley, Frank McLeod, Zachary Sweat, Romeo Harris, Cade Brodie, and Tyler Thatcher) to go forward, however.

K.W.’s attorney, Edward Gilbert, said in an emailed statement to Law&Crime: “We are pleased with the Court’s ruling. We have maintained all along that such a practice was stupid and beyond common sense.” Gilbert called the defenses raised by the coaches “bogus” and “nothing more than a lot of hot air.” Gilbert further commented that he and his clients “look forward to the prosecution of the unconstitutional acts of the Defendants.”

No trial date has yet been set in the case.

[screengrab via WKYC]

