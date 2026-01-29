A Missouri woman was recently arrested after a very public appearance clued authorities in to her whereabouts while she was wanted for a violent crime, Show-Me State police say.

Jameicia Moore stands accused of two counts each of domestic assault and armed criminal action, according to a criminal complaint in the case obtained by Law&Crime.

The underlying incidents occurred in October and November 2025 in Berkeley, a small town located some 14 miles northwest of St. Louis.

On Oct. 22, 2025, the defendant heard her boyfriend "mentioning another woman" and subsequently "became enraged, grabbed a butcher knife, and stabbed" the victim in his left arm, according to the complaint.

After the attack, the boyfriend began recording with his cellphone, according to the Berkeley Police Department.

"The video shows blood coming down the Victim's arm and the Defendant can be seen stating 'You're lucky I didn't stab you in the f–ing chest,'" the complaint reads.

Weeks later, another bout of domestic violence occurred, police say.

On Nov. 11, 2025, Moore and her boyfriend were arguing when the defendant "grabbed a baseball bat," according to the complaint.

"The Defendant struck the Victim in his left leg with the bat, resulting in bruising," the charging document goes on. "The Victim again began recording and the Defendant can be seen on that video wielding a baseball bat."

After the second alleged incident, the boyfriend contacted law enforcement, who tried to set up an interview with Moore, police said.

But the defendant allegedly demurred, saying "she had no reason to talk to police and would not be responding to the Berkeley Police Department," according to the complaint.

Then, on Jan. 12, 2026, Moore attended a meeting of the Berkeley City Council, police said. There, she was "recognized" by officers and detained.

There were other citizens at the meeting, but Moore allegedly drew attention to herself when she "complained about the police," Berkeley Police Major Steve Runge told St. Louis-based Fox affiliate KTVI.

"'Are you kidding me?' was my reaction," Runge said. "Because we were trying to get her to come talk to us and she just refused."

After that, Moore was detained in an outside hallway.

"And I'm like, lady, you're wanted by the police," Runge told the TV station.

The defendant was initially arrested and detained on a $100,000 cash-only bond. Later, a judge reduced her bond to $15,000.

"Shout out to the Berkeley Police Department, who were really on top of their game — very aware," St. Louis County Prosecutor Melissa Price Smith told KTVI. "She had refused to go to the police department to speak with them. It's actually quite surprising, though, that she then appeared at the Berkeley City Council meeting two months later on a completely different matter."

The defendant is next slated to appear in court on Feb. 17, 2026.