An elementary school assistant principal in Georgia has been arrested after she allegedly stole from Walmart some 100 times in about two months.

Courtney Shaw, 47, is facing felony shoplifting charges, records show. According to an incident report obtained by local ABC affiliate WSB, Shaw is accused of stealing more than $900 worth of items from the store on Bells Ferry Road in Woodstock, which is roughly 30 miles north of Atlanta.

The report says she stole items on 98 occasions between Nov. 2 and Dec. 31, 2025. Cops reportedly said Shaw would stack two items on top of each other but only scan one before placing both in her bag or shopping cart and leaving the store. The report did not state what items she allegedly stole.

Shaw is the assistant principal at Free Home Elementary School in Cumming, according to the school's website. She has been at the school since 2024 and has spent more than two decades in education. Prior to Free Home, she spent eight years as assistant principal at Bascomb Elementary School.

In a statement to WSB, the Cherokee County School District said Shaw is on administrative leave pending the outcome of its internal investigation and criminal proceedings.

"Maintaining the safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority and inappropriate conduct will never be tolerated," the district told the outlet.

Cops arrested Shaw on Jan. 19 and took her to the Cherokee County Jail where she has since posted a nearly $5,000 bond. Her next court date is set for March 5.