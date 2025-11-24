A Florida woman was charged with attempted murder after police said she attacked her boyfriend with a machete during a fight over cellphone photos.

Liz Frechel, 49, was arrested on Friday and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where she is being held without bond. According to an arrest report reviewed by Law&Crime, Frechel and her boyfriend were having dinner at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Miami on Thursday night when he reportedly saw photos on her phone of her hugging another man and holding hands with him.

He stormed out of the restaurant, leaving Frechel by herself. Then, police said, he returned to her apartment to give her back some of her belongings.

According to the arrest report, the boyfriend meant to leave Frechel's items on an air conditioning unit outside the apartment and then go home. However, he realized he had left his car keys with the items, so he had to go back. Frechel had already picked up her items and brought them inside, and when he tried to enter the apartment, she tried to shut the door on him.

The boyfriend eventually made entry and spotted his keys on her bed. Police said that once he was in Frechel's bedroom, she "locked him inside the bedroom against his will." She then allegedly told him, "You are not going anywhere, you son of a b—. You're going to pay." Frechel then went into her closet and pulled out a machete, police said.

The arrest report stated that the boyfriend attempted to grab his keys and make a run for it, but Frechel allegedly swiped the machete at him, slicing his right elbow while she shouted, "I'm going to kill you, you son of a b—!" Fearing for his life, the boyfriend escaped the apartment and ran back to his car. He drove himself to the hospital, where he was treated for a "deep laceration" to his elbow.

Police spoke to another resident of the apartment complex where Frechel lived, who said she heard "a female yelling, items being thrown, and later heard a male crying" before seeing a man run out of Frechel's apartment. According to the report, police attempted to make contact with Frechel while they were at the apartment, but were unsuccessful.

Officers went back to Frechel's apartment on Friday to execute a search warrant. Frechel was arrested, and police said she refused to provide a statement after being read her rights. She was charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and false imprisonment. Her next court date is scheduled for Nov. 25.