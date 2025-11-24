A Florida man is behind bars after he allegedly beat his girlfriend with a speaker and a kitchen utensil holder as she slept, before he killed her dog that was trying to protect her.

Elliot Mack, 52, is accused of domestic battery and cruelty to animals stemming from an incident that occurred Oct. 20 in Bellview, which is just north of The Villages.

Cops wrote in a probable cause arrest affidavit that a 911 caller kept repeating "'he beat her' and that there was blood all over the walls." When officers arrived on scene, they saw the alleged victim "crawling" out of the home. She was suffering from bruises all over her body and was bleeding from the face and mouth. She was "hysterical and disoriented."

The victim said Mack, her boyfriend, started beating her with a kitchen utensil holder and a speaker before slamming a dresser on top of her as she slept in her bed, according to the affidavit. Mack then allegedly killed her chihuahua, who was trying to protect her. She couldn't tell exactly how he killed the dog, but she said she saw the dog dead and blood all over the place, cops wrote.

Mack left the home before returning and again hitting the victim, police said. He left, but the alleged victim believed Mack was "coming back to kill her and he was trying to take everything from her."

Officers spoke with a neighbor who said the victim had called her for help. The neighbor called 911 after hearing the alleged victim. She saw Mack leaving and said he would knock out the alleged victim if he saw her again. The neighbor said Mack beats the victim two or three times a week, but no one reports it, the affidavit states.

Paramedics checked the alleged victim out and determined her blood pressure was "dangerously high," but she declined to go to the hospital. Cops searched the home and found lots of blood and the dead dog in a pillowcase.

"Based on the apparent visible injuries, it appeared that the dog had unnecessarily suffered and died a cruel death," cops wrote.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Mack and took him into custody on Nov. 3. Mack, who entered a not guilty plea, remains in the Marion County Jail without bond. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 2.