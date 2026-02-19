A 41-year-old man in New Mexico is accused of shooting his wife and her two young children, killing a 4-year-old boy and leaving the mother and her 1-year-old in critical condition in what the local sheriff referred to as possibly "the most horrific" crime scene of his career.

Luis Sanchez was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with multiple felonies, including intentional child abuse resulting in death and aggravated battery of a household member resulting in great bodily harm, authorities announced.

According to a news release from the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, deputies at about 1:18 a.m. on Tuesday responded to a report of an ongoing domestic violence incident taking place at a residence in the 700 block of NM 333. The 911 caller was a woman who told the dispatcher that Sanchez, her husband, was armed with a handgun.

While en route to the address, deputies learned that shots had been fired at the home. First responders arrived at the address about seven minutes after the initial call and located an uncooperative Sanchez, who was quickly arrested "following the deployment of a Taser."

Sanchez allegedly exited the house naked and yelled, "I killed her. She's a lawyer and I killed this b—," ABQ Raw reported, citing the criminal complaint.

A 4-year-old male child was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman, who was identified as an assistant district attorney with the Second Judicial DA's Office, and her 1-year-old son were immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment. The mother and son were both in critical condition at the time.

Sheriff John Allen said the aftermath of the shooting was "one of the most horrific scenes our deputies and first responders will ever walk into."

Allen also described the harrowing 911 call during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

"I would say this is probably the most difficult 911 call that I ever heard in my career," he told reporters. "It's pretty difficult to listen to and hear people, people suffering and people in the process of dying. But I will tell you this, this doesn't come out a lot."

Throughout the 911 call, Sanchez can reportedly be heard yelling the following at his wife:

"Why aren't you dead?"

"I'm gonna die."

"How is the baby still alive?" "You should be dead!"

"I'm in the Marine Corps, I'm f—ing insane. Kill me."

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that Sanchez was also recorded shouting, "What are you going to do? I just killed the baby," and "They're dead; you have to kill me. I am a murderer."

Though critically injured, the victim was reportedly able to tell authorities that she was asleep in bed when Sanchez woke her up, accusing her of cheating on him and complaining about their lack of sex before he started shooting.

The sheriff said Sanchez has no criminal record and there are no records of deputies responding to any domestic violence incidents at the home.

The district attorney's office released the following statement:

The Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office, with deep sadness, is trying to cope with the tragedy involving a member of our staff and her two children. This heartbreaking situation has profoundly affected our entire office. While our team confronts difficult and emotional circumstances in the course of our daily work, we are, first and foremost, human. News of this magnitude impacts us not only as professionals but as colleagues, friends, and members of a caring community. Our colleague is a dedicated and respected member of our team. During this incredibly difficult time, our thoughts are with her, her children, and all of their loved ones.

It was not immediately clear whether Sanchez was the biological father or stepfather to the two children.

Sanchez is currently being held at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing Feb. 25.