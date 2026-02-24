A Tennessee father is accused of attacking a child and threatening to shoot up an elementary school because he believed students were bullying his stepdaughter.

Keith Burton, 32, stands charged with felony threat of mass violence on school property and misdemeanor assault, according to court records reviewed by Law&Crime. He was booked into the Shelby County Jail on Thursday.

On that day, Burton showed up at Caldwell-Guthrie Elementary School in Memphis. According to a police report obtained by local Fox affiliate WHBQ, he got into an argument with multiple students as he believed his stepdaughter was being bullied.

Burton allegedly yelled at the children, threw a water bottle, and warned two of them, "you better not come back to school tomorrow."

His behavior is said to have escalated further, as the suspect pulled out a handgun and threatened to "shoot up the school," Memphis-based NBC affiliate WMC reported.

Police were called to the building, and the school's vice principal told officers about the threat. Burton was arrested, and while speaking to law enforcement, he reportedly admitted to making the threat and throwing the water bottle, saying he was angry that his daughter was being bullied.

Burton was set to appear in court for a bail hearing on Tuesday, and he is scheduled to return to court on Friday.

Court records show he has faced criminal charges before, including last September when he was accused of misdemeanor domestic assault causing bodily harm. That case is ongoing.

Caldwell-Guthrie Elementary School is a public school located in the northern part of Memphis; it is part of Memphis-Shelby County Schools.