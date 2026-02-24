A 45-year-old Florida woman who was on her way to work at McDonald's allegedly struck a man with her car and dragged him some 90 feet before leaving him to die on the road.

Kerri Walden is facing a charge of hit-and-run while causing death for killing 45-year-old Jacob Mull in Brooksville. According to a Florida Highway Patrol arrest report obtained by Law&Crime, Walden was stopped at a light in her Dodge Durango at the intersection of Wiscon Road and California Street just after 4 a.m. on April 15, 2025. The light turned green and Walden began driving west on Wiscon.

Walden allegedly hit Mull, who was crossing the street, and proceeded to drag him 87 feet, cops said. She drove another 3 miles to the McDonald's and began her shift. Mull was later found dead on the road.

Troopers used traffic cameras to track Walden's car to the fast food joint. The front bumper was missing and there was blood underneath the car.

After receiving her Miranda rights, Walden said she knew she "hit something" but thought it may have been a deer. After the collision, she pulled into a nearby 7-Eleven and placed her front bumper in the back seat. She never called 911 or reported the crash, troopers noted.

The blood on the vehicle matched Mull's DNA, per cops.

Cops arrested Walden on Monday and took her to the Hernando County Jail, where she was being held on a $5,000 bond as of Tuesday morning.

Mull was a father of three and a grandfather of two, a GoFundMe account description said.

"No person should ever have to deal with this kind of accident, especially Jake and his family," it reads. "He was such a kind-hearted, gentle soul and loved everyone."