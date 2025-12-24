A Florida man waited on the shoulder of a highway for his ex-girlfriend to pass him and then proceeded to follow her for more than 40 miles while cutting her off and trying to run her off the road, police said.

According to a probable cause arrest affidavit, the victim called 911 a little before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday to report her ex-boyfriend, 53-year-old Mark Ernest Hetzel, was following her down the highway.

She said she entered Florida's Turnpike at Commercial Boulevard and was approaching Glades Road when she saw a black Toyota parked on the right shoulder. After she passed the Toyota, she saw that it merged into traffic and began flashing its high beams at her in an apparent attempt to pull her over.

The victim realized it was Hetzel who allegedly "attempted to run her off the roadway and repeatedly cut her off in traffic," cops wrote.

"She stated she was in fear for her life," the affidavit stated.

She continued to drive approximately 42 miles on the highway while on the phone with 911. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper pulled Hetzel over at mile marker 117.

Hetzel allegedly told police he and the victim had been dating for about three years. His landlord told him the victim was leaving her home and he decided to wait for her on the highway.

More from Law&Crime: 'The tracker comes in handy': Man stalked ex-girlfriend by showing up to her house, workplace and blowing up her phone with threatening text messages, cops say

Troopers also found out that a couple of days before the incident, Hetzel allegedly sent the victim a text message that said, "You are dead."

Cops determined that the text message, coupled with the highway incident, was enough probable cause to arrest Hetzel on an aggravated stalking charge.

Hetzel was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail, where he has since posted a $100,000 bond. His next court date is set for Jan. 19.