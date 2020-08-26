Woman Slit Her 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Throat, Claimed She Did It to ‘Save’ Her: Police

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A Texas woman allegedly murdered her 4-year-old daughter and claimed it was to save her from something worse. Krystal Judy Lewandowski was arrested in the incident, which occurred Monday, according to authorities in a Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

She was allegedly the person who called 911 in the first place, but initially claimed the victim went missing. That story didn’t last long, police said.

“OK, maybe I should just tell you now,” Lewandowski allegedly said. “OK, so last night I was advised to slit her throat.”

She told the dispatcher that she wrapped up her daughter Czara Lewandowski, 4, and put the child in a trash can in the backyard. That’s where police said they found the victim.

Krystal Lewandowski, 34, told police she was “advised to slit her daughter’s throat” or “something worse would happen to her daughter,” according to an arrest affidavit obtained by multiple Fort Worth-area news agencies. https://t.co/lNa68g7Oxz — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) August 25, 2020

The defendant is charged with capital murder. She allegedly claimed that someone told her to kill her daughter or something worse would happen. She allegedly said she did it to ‘save’ the victim. Krystal Lewandowski’s 18-month-old son was also in the residence. Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said the agency has had contact with the family from 2019, but did not elaborate. They said they are making sure that the son, who is not in state custody, is fine.

The defendant is being held at the Tarrant County jail in lieu of a $750,000 bond, according to records viewed by Law&Crime. It is unclear if she has an attorney of record at this time.

[Mugshot via Tarrant County Jail]

