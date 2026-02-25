A woman has been sentenced in Tennessee for killing a local pastor with whom she was having an affair and shooting the man's wife.

Latoshia Daniels, 46, was ordered on Tuesday to serve 20 years in prison for the second-degree murder of 36-year-old Brodes Perry and 11 months and 29 days for criminal attempt to commit reckless endangerment for injuring his wife, according to Court TV. She was convicted by a jury in November, and the sentences are set to run simultaneously.

The case stretches all the way back to 2019.

Daniels knew Perry and his wife since they met at Saint Mark's Baptist Church in Little Rock, Arkansas, where he was a pastor and Daniels was a member. Lauren Fuchs, Daniels' defense attorney, told the court that her client went to the church for counseling regarding her marriage, and that is when Perry kissed her and a sexual relationship began, Memphis-based CBS affiliate WREG reported.

By the spring of 2019, Perry and his wife had moved to Collierville, Tennessee — just outside of Memphis — where he was working as a pastor for Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church. Though he initially told Daniels his wife would allow them to maintain their relationship and suggested the two of them could be "sister wives," by April of that year, Perry had ended things.

Daniels bought a gun, and on April 4, 2019, she drove to Perry's and his wife's home and talked with the other woman, who said she was ignorant of the affair. Perry then arrived, and the three of them talked before he told Daniels his wife would walk her to her car. Daniels reportedly wanted Perry to walk her, but he refused.

That is when the violence erupted.

"She did not think about what was happening," Fuchs said of Daniels. "In that moment, she broke. And she did shoot Brodes Perry, while screaming, 'He broke my heart.'"

The wife said she ran to her neighbor's home for help and when she came back, Daniels shot her in the shoulder. Perry was killed, while his wife survived.

Daniels offered an apology during her sentencing on Tuesday, stating she "never meant for any of this to happen" and adding that she was dealing with mental health struggles at the time.

"I'm sorry," Daniels said, per Court TV. "I know what I did. I wasn't in the best health. And I know it doesn't take away what happened, but please know that I'm Godly sorrowful and I'd ask that you extend grace and mercy."

The presiding judge acknowledged Daniels' circumstance but opined that heartbreak does not warrant killing.

"That's senseless, you know, senseless," Judge Jennifer Fitzgerald said, according to local NBC affiliate WMC. "To kill someone because he would not walk to her car, and although the victim was a pastor who did not treat her right and he broke her heart, a broken heart does not justify someone dying."

Fuchs said the defense will file a motion for a new trial and seek an appeal, area Fox station WHBQ reported.