When a woman in North Carolina tried to "prank" her boyfriend into believing she was cheating on him with another man, the boyfriend followed her and her friends and shot into their car, authorities say.

Shyhied Ivey, 20, has been charged with five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a weapon into an occupied conveyance in operation, domestic violence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to an affidavit reviewed by Law&Crime.

The defendant was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Wednesday.

On April 4, at about 11:30 p.m., a woman was getting food with four friends at the Camp North End shopping mall in Charlotte.

The group decided to leave and go "back" to the 2700 block of Columbus Circle in the city, and once they arrived there, she and one of her friends "decided to play a prank on her boyfriend," Ivey.

The woman and Ivey had been dating for about five months, and he was able to track her location on his phone, the affidavit states. The prank was for the woman's male friend to call Ivey "and pretend to be cheating" with her.

They reportedly did it, and once again, the friends decided to leave the location. They were driving on Berryhill Road in the city when the defendant "began following" and tailgating them in his black Nissan sedan, according to authorities.

Ivey had called his girlfriend "angry and was driving recklessly attempting to get them to pull over," police said. At one point, the woman "described seeing the defendant fire what appeared to be handgun into the air," according to the court document.

Some time later, when the friends pulled up to an intersection in their own Nissan — a red Altima — Ivey allegedly pulled up next to them and fired three shots from a gun into their car before driving off.

The male friend who reportedly made the earlier call also recounted receiving a text from Ivey at about 1:32 a.m. on Sunday saying, "stop playin wimme bro."

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported meeting with the friends about 10 minutes later at the Columbus Circle address.

Police said traffic camera showed that at 11:38 p.m. on April 4, the black car pulled up next to the red one and "three bright bursts" could be seen coming from the black Nissan, shattering glass in the red car.

Police made no mention of anyone being physically hurt.

Authorities noted that Ivey is a convicted felon. He is expected to appear in court on April 23.