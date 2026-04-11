An Indiana man will be spending several decades behind bars after repeatedly shooting and killing another man and then trying to haphazardly hide the victim's body in his own bedroom.

In March, James Grossnickle, 54, was convicted by a jury of his peers in Marion County on one count of murder over the September 2024 shooting death of 40-year-old Craig Esmon Jacobs. Later, the defendant was also convicted on one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

This week, Marion County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Marchal sentenced Grossnickle to 62 years in prison for those convictions.

"Last month, the jury found the truth the defendant attempted to hide, and today the court reinforced that truth with a sentence that reflects the weight of his crimes," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement announcing the sentencing. "I am proud of our trial team for ensuring this defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison for the lives he impacted."

The underlying incident occurred in early September 2024, at the defendant's own residence on South Gray Street in Indianapolis.

On Sept. 4, 2024, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the house after friends found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a locked bedroom.

Authorities said the victim had been repeatedly shot in the face and appeared to have been dead "for some time," according to court documents obtained by Indianapolis-based NBC affiliate WTHR.

As it turned out, Jacobs had been missing for several days, investigators learned from witnesses at the scene of the crime. Concerns for the slain man's well-being came to the fore after Grossnickle was overheard making "several" remarks about shooting Jacobs, authorities said. The victim's friends eventually broke down the victim's bedroom door, found his body, and called police.

The witnesses offered incriminating interactions to law enforcement, according to court documents obtained by local Fox affiliate WXIN.

One witness said they came to residence two days prior and asked about Jacobs but was advised against visiting by the victim's roommate.

"[Grossnickle] advised [the witness] not to go back there because [Jacobs] was b– and was in a bad mood," one document reads. "[Grossnickle] said he got into an argument with [Jacobs], and then [Grossnickle] started rumbling and made statements to the extent of 'Em a crazy motherf–, I'll shoot you in the head and I'll send a bag with body parts to your family.'"

Later that same day, police arrested Grossnickle on East Edgewood Avenue after receiving reports about an armed person believed to be responsible for the shooting on Gray Street.

The murder weapon, however, was actually found inside the defendant's vehicle after he was taken into custody.

During a custodial interview, Grossnickle told police that, days prior to his arrest, he shot Jacobs "multiple times" in the head before his gun jammed. The since-condemned man also admittedly locked the door and then secured the lock with a screw after the violence.

After a three-day trial, the defendant was convicted.

"The defendant attempted to hide his crimes and act as if nothing had changed, but he could not escape the truth," Mears said in a press release at the time of Grossnickle's conviction.