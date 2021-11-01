Woman Pointed Gun at 7-Year-Old Child Who Was Trick-or-Treating: Deputies

Every year, people across the country fill bowls with candy to prepare to welcome little Frankensteins, zombies, and ghosts for trick-or-treating on Halloween. A Texas woman allegedly marked the occasion on Sunday by pointing a gun at a young child.

Monica Ann Bradford, 35, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Deputies from the Hays County Sheriff’s Office in Texas did not report injuries.

According to authorities, Bradford was yelling at nearby trick-or-treaters. Deputies did not explain how this escalated to her pointing a gun at the 7-year-old, or specify why she was mad in the first place, but that is what they alleged she did.

From the sheriff’s office:

On October 31, 2021 at approximately 7:20 pm, deputies responded to 100 block of Quarter Avenue in Buda, Texas for a report of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. After investigation, it was determined that a resident in that area was yelling at children who were walking outside her residence trick-or-treating. … [She] exited her residence with a loaded weapon and pointed it at a 7-year-old child who was walking in front of the residence.

Investigators took her into custody and booked her into the Hays County Jail on a $10,000 bond, authorities said. Online records show no attorney of record.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and they asked that anyone with information reach out. From deputies:

Hays County Sheriff’s Office detectives are still conducting interviews therefore, no further information is currently available. If you have any information regarding this investigation, contact JB Baker 512-393-7814.

[Booking photo via Hays County Sheriff’s Office]

