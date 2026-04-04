A woman was helping out a friend she met on Facebook by letting him spend the night with her when he overstayed his welcome and threatened to hurt her and her family when she asked him to leave, Arkansas authorities say.

Tarvon Chalmers, 25, stands accused of felony first-degree terroristic threatening, as well as misdemeanor counts of criminal trespassing and possession, jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

The defendant was booked into the Craighead County Detention Center on Thursday.

A woman in Jonesboro said she met Chalmers on Facebook last July and that they were just friends, according to a probable cause affidavit shared by NEA Report. She added that on Monday, Chalmers "got into an argument" with his housemates and "no longer had a place to stay."

She "felt sorry" for him and "allowed him to stay the night" at her place, the court document goes on. However, as Thursday rolled around, he still had not yet departed, according to the Jonesboro Police Department.

"When the victim informed Chalmers that he had to leave, Chalmers got mad and told her she needed to pay him $100 to leave or he was going to start breaking her property in the house," the affidavit reads. "Chalmers told the victim that she would have to call police to get him out and all of her stuff would be broken."

The threats allegedly continued.

"Chalmers then told the victim that he was going to shoot her and her family, beat her a— and leave her bloody in front of the victims young child," the court document goes on.

The woman left her home to take her child to school and when she got to work, she called the police. She said she was afraid to go back home as she believed the suspect "would hurt her." Still, she did return home.

Officers arrived at the woman's home, and when she opened the front door, "Chalmers was sitting on the couch," police said. The suspect had a duffel bag with his belongings in it by the door, and he allegedly grabbed it after yelling, "IM LEAVING," according to the affidavit.

Officers arrested the defendant and booked him into jail. As they did, authorities reportedly found a bag of marijuana on him.

Chalmers' bail was set at $15,000 cash or surety, and a no-contact order was put in place. He is expected back in court on May 18.