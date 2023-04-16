Woman found shot to death in her car, police search for 2 masked men

Cops are looking for two masked men who allegedly parked a car where the owner was found shot dead hours later. Officers identified the woman as Brenda Ochoa Guerrero, 33. The Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia did not announce a manner of death or charges, but they did say was found shot in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

A bystander discovered her on Thursday.

“At 10:45 am on April 13, community member saw an unconscious woman in a vehicle in the parking lot of Mount Vernon Hospital located at 8033 Holland Road,” officers said.

First responders declared Ochoa Guerrero dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined she had been shot in what police cryptically described as “the upper body.”

“Through detectives’ investigation and review of surveillance footage, they saw two men park Ochoa’s the vehicle at 1:11 a.m. then left the area,” officers wrote. “The men were then picked up by another SUV and left the area. Below are two videos of the men who parked Ochoa Guerrero’s vehicle.”

Footage shows two men walking. The one in front appears to have a blue shirt and a blue medical-style face mask. The man behind him has some sort of black top. He wears what seems to be a black head covering, perhaps a balaclava. Both men wear dark-colored pants.





From police:

If you have any information about this incident or Ochoa Guerrero, please call 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and online a www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org. You may also download the ‘P3 Tips’ App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards. Please leave contact information if you wish for someone to follow up with you.

