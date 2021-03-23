Woman Allegedly Told Police She Was ‘So Excited’ About Killing Her 4-Year-Old Son

A woman in New London, Connecticut allegedly told cops she was “so excited” to have killed her son.

Officers previously said defendant Tiffany Farrauto, 33, admitted to strangling David “Cash” Jasmin. A newly released affidavit shows how enthusiastic she allegedly was about it.

“I did it. I [expletive] did it!” she said in documents, according to The Hartford Courant. “I just killed my son … I’m so excited about it, too. I never thought I would do that.”

Farrauto allegedly made these comments without prodding in the back of a police vehicle.

She allegedly said it did not matter how much she sinned because “you can do whatever you want in heaven.” According to authorities, Farrauto claimed she killed David “to get back at her mother.”

Two mental health professionals determined that the defendant was not competent to face her criminal case. A judge ordered her to spend 60 days at Whiting Forensic Hospital.

Those who knew Farrauto, including David’s father and maternal grandmother, said the incident was out of character for the defendant.

“Whatever happened she must have just had no control,” Farrauto’s mother Cindy Steenson told New London outlet The Day in an article published March 8. “She never would have hurt him if she was in her right mind. She never hurt anyone.”

As previously reported, cops said they found young David unresponsive in the apartment he shared with his mother. He was later pronounced dead at L+M Hospital. In the new affidavit, Farrauto told cops outside the building that she strangled Jasmin, and attempted to fill his mouth with CBD gummies. Officers said they found such candies across his chest, the bedding, and floor.

A GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for David’s funeral raised $7,325 of a $20,000 goal as of Tuesday.

