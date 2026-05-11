A Minnesota man faces charges after police say he shot his teenage grandson over a household chore.

Jonathan Boyd Berg, 72, is behind bars at the Crow Wing County Jail after being charged with attempted murder and other crimes in connection with the alleged shooting of his 18-year-old grandson. According to a criminal complaint reviewed by Law&Crime, deputies from the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a shooting at a Merrifield, Minnesota, residence on May 3.

While responding to the call, deputies said they were told the victims were at a Dollar General store after fleeing the shooting.

According to the complaint, the deputies found a woman and her 18-year-old son, the latter of whom had a "pattern of injuries" to his back that was consistent with being hit with birdshot. The woman told the deputies that it was Berg, her father, who shot her son. She further told police that about an hour before the alleged shooting, Berg asked her, "[W]hen is your son coming home so I can shoot him[?]"

Police said the woman and the boy's brother told investigators that Berg was reportedly "agitated and complaining" about the teenager "not storing his fish house." Berg and his grandson got into a verbal argument before Berg allegedly struck the boy in the mouth. The boy allegedly retaliated by hitting his grandfather, who then allegedly threatened to shoot the boy's dog.

After the boy's mother intervened, the boy left the house with his brother to go fishing. Around 8 p.m., Berg reportedly began drinking heavily; the mother said Berg had drunk "two gallons of Windsor whiskey over the past few days" and told her that night that he was going to shoot her son.

According to the complaint, the teen returned home at 9 p.m. After the mother and son had a brief conversation, she said she heard a gunshot followed by glass breaking and her son "yelling and screaming." The mother told police that she saw Berg sitting on his bed, allegedly holding a smoking shotgun.

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She said she asked Berg, "[W]hy the f— did you shoot my kid?!" to which he allegedly replied, "[S]hut the f— up, I'll shoot you too."

At that point, police said the woman escaped the household with her son and fled to Dollar General.

Berg was charged with attempted murder, three counts of assault, and reckless disregard. He is being held at the Crow Wing County Jail on $750,000 bond without conditions or $300,000 bond with conditions. His next court date is scheduled for May 14.