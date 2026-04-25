A Missouri man is behind bars after shooting and killing his grandmother, law enforcement in the Show-Me State says.

Dakota A. Sweeney, 28, stands accused of one count each of murder in the first degree and armed criminal action, according to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

The underlying incident occurred late Wednesday night at a house on West 14th Street in Carrollton – a small town and county seat located roughly 70 miles due east of Kansas City, Missouri.

Right around 10:25 p.m., a Carroll County deputy arrived at the residence in response to reports of a shooting, according to a press release issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Inside, the deputy found the woman already deceased.

A witness at the scene of the crime identified Sweeney as the suspect and noted he was still at the residence, according to state troopers. The defendant was then taken into custody without incident.

Sweeney was formally charged the next day.

The defendant's grandfather described the violence as unexpected, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Law&Crime.

To hear the grandfather tell it, Sweeney had been sitting down on a couch for about 30 minutes when the younger man took out "a handgun" and then shot his grandmother in the head "without warning" while she was seated on another couch in the same room.

Earlier that night, the defendant and the victim had argued about Sweeney not performing his fair share of household chores, the grandfather said, according to the charging document.

In all, the deputy made quick work of the investigation.

At 10:29 p.m., after speaking to the grandfather, the deputy placed the defendant under arrest "and located a holster on Sweeney's person," according to the probable cause affidavit.

In a separate section of the charging document, the deputy wrote that Sweeney was a danger to the others because of his "willingness to shoot and kill" the victim "inside their residence and without warning."

The defendant is reportedly being detained without bond, according to Trenton, Missouri-based radio station KTTN.