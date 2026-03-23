An Arizona couple allegedly went on a monthlong road rage spree, including spitting on a man in a Walmart parking lot and throwing rocks at his car with the man's 8-year-old daughter inside.

Arianna Foster, 20, and Alexander Black, 24, face a slew of charges including aggravated assault, criminal damage and endangerment. According to a probable cause statement obtained by Law&Crime, the first incident occurred on Feb. 19 at a Walmart in Glendale. The victim and his daughter were in their car when Black and Foster started tailing them in their 2009 Kia Spectra, which was missing both the front and back bumpers. Black, who was driving, followed the man so closely that he couldn't see the headlights of the car, cops wrote.

The victim pulled into the Walmart parking lot and rolled down his window to ask Black what was happening. That's when Foster allegedly rolled down her window and spit at the man, hitting him in the face. The victim began calling 911 when Foster ran up to his car and threw a river rock at the car from 3 feet away, cops said.

As the victim drove away, Black allegedly chased him with a hammer. The victim sped away but circled back to obtain some information on the suspect vehicle. Black allegedly threw a rock at the victim's car, hitting the hood and narrowly missing the windshield. The rock caused about $2,000 worth of damage to his car and "endangered his life and the life of his daughter," cops wrote.

Four days later, the same suspects began "enticing a road rage incident" on another victim in the Walmart parking lot, per cops. Black allegedly began honking and tailing the car. He pulled up next to him and Foster threw a brick at the car, but missed, the affidavit stated. She is accused of throwing a second brick at the car, and this time connected, causing about $2,500 in damage. Surveillance footage revealed to cops that the same vehicle was apparently involved in both incidents.

This time, the video captured the license plate number and cops identified the suspects.

The third and final alleged road rage incident occurred on March 18 on southbound Loop 101 near Olive Avenue. A driver was trying to get around the suspect vehicle but Black allegedly sped up, cut the driver off and slammed on his brakes. The victim crashed into the back of Black's car. Black allegedly kept driving but he eventually pulled over.

The victim reportedly walked up to the Kia and said, "What the hell was that?" Foster allegedly pulled out pepper spray and sprayed the victim in the face. Black took a hatchet and chopped off one of the mirrors and hit the passenger side door, cops wrote. He also stabbed the victim's front and passenger side tires with a knife, according to the complaint.

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Cops noted that the victim was "scared" as the events transpired and "felt like he was going to die."

Police arrested Black and Foster and took them to the Maricopa County Jail where they remain on a $150,000 bond.