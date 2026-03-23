The Florida woman accused of trying to hire a hit man from what turned out to be a satirical website to kill her 3-year-old son will not spend any time in prison.

Jazmin Paez, 20, pleaded guilty Monday to solicitation of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a communications device and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. As Law&Crime previously reported, Paez was accused in July 2023 of trying to hire a hitman from a parody website called "Rent-a-Hitman" and put in a request for her young son to be murdered. Website owner Robert Innes, alarmed by the specificity of the apparently serious request, flagged police in Miami.

Paez's plea agreement allows her to avoid prison time in exchange for more than a decade of probation.

According to CourtTV, Assistant State Attorney Ayana Duncan said at the hearing that Paez was a teen mother and that the child in question may have been the result of an incestuous relationship.

"The father was never involved in the child's life," Duncan said. "The paternal and maternal grandparents to the child who happened to be the biological parents of this defendant have been involved in the child's life."

Duncan described Paez as "ill-equipped" to take care of her child when she met another young teen and began a relationship without disclosing that her child existed. That teen apparently broke up with Paez when she revealed the truth, leaving her "devastated," prosecutors said. That relationship, and its end, "may have been the catalyst or impetus for even trying to carry out this plot," Duncan said, "because essentially it was 'Get rid of the child if you want me back.'"

However, the prosecutor also pointed to Paez's behavior while on pretrial release, during which time Paez graduated from high school and has since nearly completed her associate degree in science.

Duncan also noted that prosecutors did not give the defense everything it wanted — specifically, a penalty of just youthful offender sanctions.

"[T]he state said 'No,' because that wasn't severe enough," Duncan said. "So here's the middle ground … maybe, just maybe, there might be a light at the end of the tunnel for this defendant."

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Paez will be under strict community control for two years, followed by 12 years of reporting probation, CourtTV reported. Special conditions of her sentence include receiving behavioral therapy, undergoing a mental health assessment and complying with any needed mental health treatment. Should she violate the terms of probation, she faces up to 40 years in state prison.

Paez's parental rights were terminated for the minor child and she is not allowed to have any contact with them. She now lives with her biological father; the child has been legally adopted by Paez's mother.

CourtTV's Lauren Silver contributed to this report.