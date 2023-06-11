WANTED: Florida driver caught on video dragging dog from truck

Detectives in Southwest Florida are looking for a driver who was caught on camera dragging a dog from their truck for more than a half of a mile.

Charlotte County Public Safety posted photos of the truck to Facebook asking its social media sleuths for help identifying the driver.

The driver, allegedly a male, dragged the dog from the back of the truck on June 8 while driving 25 miles per hour — blood stains were left behind on the road and unfortunately, the dog did not survive, according to local news outlet NBC2. Animal control described the dog as “a reddish brown colored dog.”

Witnesses claim the driver eventually stopped, picked up the dog, then tossed it back into the truck.

“It is one of the worst videos that I’ve had the displeasure of viewing in 25 years in this department,” Brian Jones with Charlotte County Animal Control explained. “Really anytime you drag an animal from a vehicle, it is a horrendous act, and this person really has some explaining to do.”

Investigators say the truck appears to be a 2009-2014 Gray Ford F150 STX extended cab with a ladder rack.

“The person driving the truck is believed to be a Caucasian male with brown hair, average build, age unknown,” Charlotte County Public Safety wrote.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Control are classifying this incident as an animal cruelty investigation.

Those with information about the crime are asked to call Animal Control at 941-833-5690.

More Law&Crime coverage: ‘Gut-wrenching’ hidden camera video shows woman beating Siberian husky with mallet, fracturing dog’s spine and blinding it in one eye, sheriff says

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]