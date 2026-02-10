A 79-year-old man in Florida is accused of getting so angry at a Walmart employee for her supposed lack of hospitality that he brandished a firearm at her from his mobility scooter while calling her a series of derogatory names.

Pascual Santana was arrested last week and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, records show.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Law&Crime, the incident took place on Nov. 16, 2025, at the megastore's Hialeah location in the 5800 block of NW 177th Street in Miami-Dade County.

Santana at about 11 a.m. was shopping in the store's jewelry section "on a motorized scooter" when he approached the victim, who was working behind one of the counters and "asked to see several different pieces of jewelry." However, the store has a policy limiting customers to viewing one jewelry item at a time, which the victim explained to Santana, police said.

Santana "became upset because he felt that the victim was not providing good service to him" and "started to speak aggressively" toward her, calling the victim a series of "derogatory names," the affidavit says.

The victim said she again explained to Santana that the store maintained a policy only allowing her to show one piece of jewelry to a customer at a time.

Santana allegedly responded by telling the victim she "had a bad attitude and that she needed to fix it." When the victim asked Santana what he wanted to see, he again allegedly insisted on "viewing multiple pieces at the same time."

"The victim told the defendant a second time that she could not do that per the store policy," the affidavit states. "After the victim explained to the defendant for a second time that she was unable to show him multiple pieces of jewelry at the same time, the defendant opened his shirt in which he had a firearm in his waistband, showed it to the victim, and stated to the victim, 'Are you scared now?'"

At that point, the victim said she feared for her safety and "backed up" before calling store security to report the incident. The information was transmitted to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office and deputies went to Santana's home on Friday to speak with him about the incident.

In a post-Miranda interview, Santana denied that he was the individual who appeared in the Walmart security footage despite the fact that "video surveillance shows him during the incident in the area the victim advised the incident occurred."

Santana is currently being held in the Metro West Detention Center on a $5,000 bond, jail records show. It was not immediately clear when he was scheduled to appear in court again.