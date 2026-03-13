A couple in North Carolina who admitted to targeting a vulnerable man with an intellectual disability in a blackmailing and extortion scheme that ended with the victim taking his own life have been sentenced to federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn, Jr. on Thursday ordered Trysten Anthony Cullon and Jade Ashlynn Stone, both 27, to serve 41 months and 27 months in prison, respectively. Cogburn handed down the sentences after the duo pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit cyberstalking, authorities announced.

Prosecutors said the pair carried out a short but devastating harassment campaign against Christopher John Tsoulos, a 37-year-old Charlotte man who had an intellectual disability and relied heavily on his family for support.

"This couple intentionally tormented a young man with intellectual disabilities for personal enrichment," FBI Special Agent in Charge Reid Davis said in a statement. "While Christopher's life is priceless and his family is forever changed, we hope a federal prison sentence will bring some form of justice and comfort for his loved ones."

According to court documents, the scheme began on Sept. 5, 2024, when Cullon approached Tsoulos while he was working at a Chick-fil-A in Charlotte, North Carolina.

At about 4:52 p.m., Tsoulos allowed Cullon to use his cellphone. Minutes later, Cullon used the device to send messages to Stone asking her to pick him up and telling her the situation was "urgent." Phone in hand, Cullon then left the restaurant and returned to the vehicle where Stone was waiting in the parking lot.

Court records say the two had already created a new Gmail address and a Cash App account earlier that day as part of their plan.

Because the phone was unlocked, Cullon and Stone had "unfettered access to the financial applications on the phone, including mobile payment apps and Christopher's bank account," prosecutors said in a news release. The defendants used Tsoulos' phone and Apple ID to attempt unauthorized transfers from his financial accounts, including Cash App, PayPal, and his bank account.

When those attempts failed, prosecutors say the pair escalated the scheme.

Using the stolen phone, the defendants began sending threatening messages to Tsoulos' family members and associates, accusing him of being a "pervert" and threatening to spread humiliating allegations to his employer.

In one message sent to a relative, the sender warned:

"Your son is a pervert and I'm going to let his job and everyone else in his family know that."

The message continued:

"Unless you want me to ruin him and embarrass you I suggest you provide some compensation."

According to court filings, the defendants demanded $300 through Cash App and threatened to send the allegations to Tsoulos' employer if the money was not paid.

Additional messages threatened to accuse the victim of "harassing girls," visiting brothels, paying women for sexual images, and engaging in sexual activity with minors.

Federal prosecutors say the harassment campaign lasted just a few days — from Sept. 5 through Sept. 8, 2024 — but had devastating consequences.

On Sept. 8, Tsoulos shot and killed himself on the front steps of his Charlotte home. His father found his body the following morning.

Authorities said the cyberstalking scheme "drove him to suicide," leaving his family devastated.

U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson said the case left a profound impact on those involved in the proceedings.

"There was not a dry eye in the courtroom," he said in a statement following the sentencing.

Federal officials also described the defendants as exploiting a vulnerable victim for financial gain to "fuel their drug addiction."

"Cullon and Stone turned to preying on the most vulnerable among us," Ferguson said.

In addition to their prison sentences, both defendants were ordered to serve three years of supervised release and pay $26,699.65 in restitution, prosecutors said.

The Charlotte Observer reported that more than 60 of Tsoulos' friends and family members were in the courtroom Thursday as even more waited outside.

"Chris was a shining light in the lives of all whom he encountered," an online obituary for the victim states. "His limitless heart extended compassion and love to everyone he met, creating connections that left lasting impressions. As the 'co-owner' of John's Family Restaurant for many years, he poured his energy into creating joyful dining experiences, always considering the happiness of others first. More recently, he embraced his role as a host at Chick-fil-A, an opportunity that reaffirmed his devotion to service and his natural flair for making others feel welcomed and cherished."