The driver of a U-Haul who allegedly “intentionally targeted and mowed down” an “innocent pedestrian and numerous cyclists” in February, killing one, was indicted on two dozen charges.

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office said Monday that 62-year-old Weng Sor, formerly of Las Vegas, Nevada, was indicted on 25 counts, including second-degree murder, attempted first-degree and second-degree murder, first-degree and second-degree assault, and attempted first-degree assault.

Sor, who reportedly has a history of mental illness and previously served time in Nevada for stabbing his own brother and a neighbor, allegedly believed Feb. 13, 2023 was “judgment day.” The rampage that ensued injured 10 civilians, two cops, and killed YiJie Ye, a 44-year-old father of three who was riding an e-bike when he was fatally struck near Bay Ridge Parkway and Fifth Avenue. Ye, a food delivery service worker, sustained fatal injuries to his head.

Sor’s alleged crime spree unfolded between 10:20 a.m. and 11:05 a.m. on Feb. 13, causing victims’ “multiple rib fractures, a pelvic fracture, broken legs, [and] injury to the head, ankle, and knee” across Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Sunset Park. Video showed NYPD cruisers chasing after the U-Haul after it struck someone on a bike in an intersection and drove onto a Brooklyn sidewalk. At least one male pedestrian could be seen diving out of the way just in time as the U-Haul and the pursuing police car zoomed in his direction in broad daylight.

Authorities said that the driver was finally stopped in Red Hook.

“This was a terrifying incident in which we allege that an innocent pedestrian and numerous cyclists were intentionally targeted and mowed down by this defendant, including a father of three who did not survive his injuries,” DA Eric Gonzalez said in a statement. “We will now seek to bring the defendant to justice and to keep the streets of Brooklyn safe.”

Sor was arraigned in Brooklyn Supreme Court on Monday, according to prosecutors. The defendant remains held without bail and must appear in court next on May 31.

See video of the scene and incident below:

