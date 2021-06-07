 Two People Arrested in Shooting Death of Aiden Leos
Two People Arrested in California Road Rage Shooting Death of 6-Year-Old Aiden Leos

Alberto LuperonJun 7th, 2021, 12:04 am
Aiden Leos

Two people have been arrested in the road rage shooting death of Aiden Anthony Leos, 6. They were initially named as Eriz Marcus Anthony, 24, and Lee Wynne, 23, in an announcement from the office of Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer (R) on Sunday night. But their names are actually Marcus Anthony Eriz, and Wynne Lee, according to KTLA reporter Chip Yost.

They were arrested Sunday at their home in Costa Mesa, California. They are expected to be charged with murder, the D.A.’s office said.

They are the defendants now accused in the death of Leos, who was shot and killed in a road rage incident May 21 on State Route 55 in Orange County.

“There was a car behind me that cut me off abruptly,” Aiden’s mother Joanna Cloonan told KABC in a May 24 report. “I was in the carpool lane with my son. And as I started to merge away from them. I heard a really loud noise and my son said ‘Ow.'”

Authorities are reportedly seeking to get both the suspect gun and vehicle. Both defendants are reportedly dating.

“He gave us such joy, giving us purpose to our life,” Cloonan said at Aiden’s memorial service on Sunday, according to The Press-Enterprise. “I felt so honored to be Aiden’s mommy.”

[Screengrab via KNBC]

