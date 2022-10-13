Police in Bristol, Connecticut, are in mourning, saying two of their officers were killed and a third injured in an apparent ambush.

“Words cannot express the sadness and grief that brings me before you this morning,” Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould said in a press conference Thursday.

Cops identified the slain policemen as Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, and Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35. Officer Alec Iurato, 26, survived with a serious gunshot wound and is recovering after undergoing surgery at St. Francis Hospital in nearby Hartford, Gould said.

“Preliminary investigation has found that on Oct. 12, 2022, at 10:29 p.m., Bristol Police received a 911 call reporting a possible domestic violence incident between two siblings at 310 Redstone Hill Road,” Connecticut State Police said in a press statement. “Preliminary information appears to point to the 911 call being a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.”

Bristol policemen Demonte, Hamzy, and Iurato arrived at the scene. A suspect outside of 310 Redstone Hill Road approached them, cops said.

“Shots were fired and one officer, Officer Alex Hamzy, died at the scene, while two other officers were also shot,” officers said.

Demonte was pronounced dead at Bristol Hospital.

Cops identified the suspect as Nicholas Brutcher, 35. He was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

His brother Nathan Brutcher survived being shot. He was taken to St. Francis as well. Officers did not identify him as a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing. Police did not specify who made the 911 call or why they believe it was a lure.

This is a very complex, ongoing investigation led by detectives from the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Unit, at the request of the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney. [ . . . ] At this time, the Connecticut State Police and municipal police agencies are offering mutual aid to Bristol Police; residents may see neighboring agencies covering patrol functions as the Bristol Police Department begins to process this extraordinary loss.

“The loss of two officers from the Bristol Police Department who were killed in the line of duty while responding to an emergency call of domestic violence is a senseless tragedy, and my prayers are with their families, loved ones, and fellow officers,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) said in a statement. “I also ask the residents of Connecticut to keep in their prayers a third officer who was shot while responding to this emergency and is currently in the hospital with serious injuries. This is a devastating reminder of the dangers that police officers face every day to protect our families and neighbors from all kinds of situations. These officers are heroes and will always be remembered for the honorable service they provided to their town and their state. This continues to be an active situation, and I’ve directed DESPP Commissioner James Rovella and the Connecticut State Police to support the Bristol Police Department and greater community in every way they can.”

“Our men and women of the Bristol Police Department are privileged and honored to serve on the front lines protecting and serving the community of Bristol,” Gould said. “And that’s what these heroes did last night. They answered a call to duty, and they responded without hesitation. And that’s what they did every night before that, and that’s what all our officers do and will continue to do day after day.”

