A Florida man is behind bars after shooting his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach while she slept, Sunshine State law enforcement say.

Eric Patterson, 44, stands accused of one count each of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon on a pregnant female, tampering with physical evidence, being a felon in possession of a firearm, shooting at within or into a building, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, as well as two counts of child neglect, authorities say.

The underlying incident occurred during the early morning hours of Nov. 22, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Minutes before 5:20 a.m., sheriff's deputies were notified that a pregnant woman suffering a gunshot wound to her abdomen had been dropped off at the emergency room of a regional hospital in Brandon, a large city located some 15 miles due east of Tampa.

Immediately after the woman was dropped off at the ER, a man fled the area, hospital staff allegedly told deputies. That man was identified as Patterson — and further identified as a "15-time convicted felon" — in a press release issued by the sheriff's office.

"Detectives learned that the victim, who was eight months pregnant, was sleeping in bed with two of her children when Patterson shot her in the abdomen," according to the sheriff's office. "The bullet also struck her unborn baby."

Details about what led up to the incident are scarce.

Prosecutors allege the defendant "knowingly grabbed a small caliber handgun while the victim was lying in bed inside of the master bedroom" of her apartment and "discharged the firearm, at which time the projectile entered the victim's abdominal area," in a detention motion obtained by Law&Crime.

That motion describes the scene of the crime:

On top of the bed was a sheet with a red stain consistent with blood, with a hole surrounded by what appeared to be a burn residue. The apparent burn mark was consistent with a firearm being discharged in close proximity to the sheet.

"The victim was approximately eight months pregnant at the time she was struck by the projectile, which passed through her abdomen and into the abdomen of the unborn child," the motion goes on.

Ultimately, the victim had to undergo emergency surgery and induced birth. The hastily delivered baby was then airlifted to Tampa General Hospital for surgery, according to law enforcement.

Investigators did, however, explain how the defendant was identified as the shooter in their pretrial detention request.

"The victim and defendant exiting the residence was captured on surveillance video directly across the hallway from [the apartment where the shooting occurred] which captured the victim holding her stomach area while walking out of the apartment," the motion continues. "The victim and suspect arriving at the hospital was also captured on surveillance video at the hospital."

Surveillance footage also shows Patterson driving off in the victim's own vehicle, according to law enforcement.

During the ensuing surgery on the baby girl, doctors removed a "small caliber projectile" from her abdomen, the motion says.

The investigation is said to still be ongoing.

"What could have ended as a heartbreaking tragedy is now a miracle story of survival and resilience," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Our detectives worked tirelessly to locate the suspect, and I am grateful he is now in custody. It is truly extraordinary that both the mother and her newborn baby survived. Their strength in the face of this tragedy is a powerful reminder of why we remain committed to protecting every family in our community."