A New York teenager allegedly attacked his grandmother's fiance while he was sleeping then called 911 on himself.

Noel Bermudez-Chin, 18, was arraigned in court in Central Islip, New York, a day after police said he stabbed 61-year-old Joseph Falvo to death. According to a press release from the Suffolk County Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call at 3:42 a.m. on Sunday saying that a man had been stabbed several times in a trailer in East Northport, New York. Local newspaper Newsday reported that the caller was Bermudez-Chin, the grandson of Falvo's fiancee.

According to courtroom reporting by Newsday, prosecutors said Bermudez-Chin told police that he threw boiling oil and boiling water on Falvo while the older man was sleeping on the couch. Bermudez-Chin also allegedly told police that he stabbed Falvo to death.

Falvo was engaged to be married to Bermudez-Chin's grandmother, Cecilia Bermudez. According to reporting by local news outlet News 12 Long Island, she and Falvo had gotten engaged in February and were planning to get married in July. The outlet also reported that the alleged attack on Falvo took place in a trailer that was in the yard of a residence; Bermudez, Falvo, and Bermudez-Chin were all living in the trailer after a house fire that took place in December 2025.

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Court documents obtained by News 12 Long Island stated that Bermudez-Chin told police that he stabbed Falvo "five or six times in the back and then stabbed him in the stomach." A motive for the alleged attack was not provided.

Falvo was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police located Bermudez-Chin about a mile away from the home and arrested him. He was charged with second-degree murder and booked into the Suffolk County Police Department's 3rd Precinct, where he remains in custody.

During his arraignment on Monday, Bermudez-Chin was ordered to be held without bail. His next court date is scheduled for April 3.