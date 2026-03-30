A 31-year-old man in New Mexico is accused of killing a 19-year-old driver in a road rage incident that included the defendant allegedly cutting off the victim and repeatedly "brake-checking" him before opening fire.

Cecilio Lopez was taken into custody last week and charged with one count each of open murder, shooting at or from a vehicle resulting in death, tampering with evidence, and being a felon with a firearm in the shooting death of 19-year-old Roman Valenciano, court records show.

The encounter began around 1:45 p.m. Thursday along San Mateo Boulevard in northeast Albuquerque, when a silver Ford Mustang — allegedly driven by Lopez — made a U-turn and pulled directly into the path of Valenciano's gray Nissan Sentra, according to a report from local ABC affiliate KOAT.

Surveillance video showed the Mustang "periodically brake-checked" the Sentra and "would stop in the road" as the two vehicles continued southbound, the Albuquerque Journal reported, citing a copy of the criminal complaint.

As the vehicles approached the area near Tully's restaurant, Lopez allegedly accelerated and pulled alongside the passenger side of Valenciano's car. Detectives say that is when the gunfire erupted, with two rounds fired at approximately 1:48 p.m., matching a ShotSpotter alert in the area, local NBC affiliate KOB reported.

One bullet struck Valenciano in the face while another exited through the rear driver's side window, police said.

Valenciano, who authorities say was driving to pick up his mother after work, slowed to a stop in the roadway as Lopez accelerated away from the area. When officers arrived minutes later, they reportedly found Valenciano "slumped over" in the driver's seat, bleeding from the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While Lopez allegedly fled after the shooting, investigators say he returned to the area at least three times to watch authorities at the scene before finally heading home, according to ABQ Raw.

Authorities identified the suspect vehicle using automated license plate readers and surveillance footage, which showed the Mustang driving parallel to the victim's car at the time of the shooting. Cellphone data also placed Lopez in the area at the time of the homicide, investigators said.

Later that night, authorities say Lopez attempted to conceal the vehicle's involvement by having the Mustang — originally silver — painted black. Despite the change, detectives identified the car by its distinctive wheels, spoiler, and other custom features.

Police ultimately located the vehicle at a residence in Albuquerque's North Valley, where SWAT officers executed search and arrest warrants and took Lopez into custody Friday evening.

Prosecutors have since moved to keep Lopez detained pending trial, writing that "shooting at someone, over a road rage incident, is extremely reckless and dangerous behavior, that shows no concern for the safety of the community," per the Journal.

Authorities also noted Lopez was on probation for a prior felony conviction at the time of the shooting.

Records further indicate Lopez had previously been charged as a juvenile in a 2012 fatal stabbing case, though the ultimate resolution of that case is unclear.

On a GoFundMe page started by Valenciano's mother, she said the loss of her son had "completely devastated" the family.

"Roman was such a bright light and a sweet soul. He had the purest heart," she wrote. "He had a special way of making everyone around him smile and feel loved. His kindness and joy left a lasting impact on so many, and his memory will continue to live on through all the lives he touched."

Lopez remains held at the Metropolitan Detention Center as the case moves forward. It was not immediately clear when he was scheduled to appear in court.