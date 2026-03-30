A West Virginia woman who was responsible for watching a newborn baby is now charged with causing the baby's death.

Taylor Flint, 25, was charged with child neglect resulting in death in connection with the fatal injuries suffered by a newborn baby who was in her care late last year. According to the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney, Flint was the designated caregiver of an 11-day-old infant on Oct. 25, 2025. In a criminal complaint reviewed by Law&Crime, Flint was watching the baby while his mother was hospitalized following complications during delivery.

While Flint watched the baby, she also had her own 3-year-old daughter with her. According to police, Flint was aware that her daughter had a history of violent behavior around the baby.

According to the criminal complaint, the baby boy was born on Oct. 14, 2025, and his mother was still in the hospital 11 days later. On Oct. 25, 2025, Flint was watching the baby boy along with her 3-year-old daughter. During the early morning hours, Flint found the baby unresponsive and called for help. The baby was brought to the hospital, where medical staff determined that he was suffering from "multiple traumatic injuries" and in "critical medical distress."

Medical staff said the baby had several injuries to his face, head, and hands, and an examination revealed a fractured skull and "severe intra-cranial injuries." The baby went into cardiac arrest and resuscitative efforts were attempted. At 4:49 a.m., the baby was pronounced dead.

When police spoke to Flint, she told them that she got up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom and checked the baby while he was in his bassinet. Her daughter was "in the bedroom hiding in a corner." Flint told police that she believed her daughter beat the baby several times with a jar of petroleum jelly.

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According to the complaint, Flint told police that she had seen her daughter hit, scratch, and bite the baby as a way to get attention for herself. She said she "has to be cautious" when her daughter is around the baby because of her anger and "undiagnosed neurological disorders." Police did not say whether or not Flint's daughter had been diagnosed with any kind of neurological disorder.

Following an investigation into the baby's death, Flint was charged on March 26 with child neglect resulting in death. She was booked into the Western Regional Jail in Mason County, where she is being held on $100,000 cash bond. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 2.