Prosecutors in Washington state successfully requested a high bail in the case of a teenage driver with a history of DUI charges.

Pedro Ruiz, 18, was arrested on Friday at the scene of a car crash in Pasco, Washington, that claimed the life of 57-year-old Maria Mendoza. On Monday, during his first court appearance, Franklin County Deputy Prosecutor Erek Puccio said Ruiz was suspected of his third DUI within 45 days. He resolved one DUI charge the day before the crash and has an open DUI case in Franklin County. On the night of the crash, he was driving with a suspended license.

Franklin County Superior Court Judge Bronson Brown set his bail at $1 million.

Local CBS affiliate KEPR reported that according to the Washington State Patrol, Ruiz was heading west on an interstate at 7:45 p.m., trying to evade police, when he lost control of his vehicle and crossed a cable barrier, driving into the eastbound lanes. He allegedly struck the vehicle driven by Mendoza, who was heading east.

According to local news outlet Tri-City Herald, a witness alerted police to a man, later identified as Ruiz, who was driving erratically and pulled into a Circle K gas station to fill up at around 7:30 p.m. on Friday. The witness said Ruiz urinated on a fuel pump before getting back into his truck.

Police caught up to Ruiz's vehicle and made several attempts to stop him as he pulled onto the interstate. Troopers said that Ruiz was driving erratically before the crash and they attempted to pull him over again. Instead of stopping, Ruiz allegedly led the troopers on a chase that ended with the fatal crash.

Mendoza was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ruiz was treated for minor injuries at the scene before he was taken into custody. Troopers reportedly found several alcohol containers in Ruiz's vehicle after the crash and noted that his eyes were watery and bloodshot, and that his breath smelled of alcohol.

Ruiz was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and attempting to elude police. His arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 12.