Suspect in University of Virginia Shooting that Left Three People Dead and Two Injured Is in Custody and Facing Murder Charges

The suspect in the fatal shooting at the University of Virginia that left three students dead and two others injured has been taken into custody and is facing multiple murder charges.

Christopher Darnell Jones is believed to have opened fire inside a chartered bus carrying around two dozen students on Sunday night, according to UVA officials. Police first received emergency calls around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, and when they arrived at the scene, two students were found dead inside the bus.

Three other students were injured. One of those students died after being transported to the hospital, UVA Police Chief Timothy Longo said in a press conference Monday morning.

Longo said that Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a crime.

University President James Ryan identified the students as Devin Chandler, a second-year student; Lavel Davis, a third-year student; and D’Sean Perry, a fourth-year student.

Longo, who said at the start of the press conference that Jones was still at large and was to be considered armed and dangerous, was briefly interrupted during the press conference by someone who he referred to as “captain” and who was seen speaking quietly into the police chief’s ear. A moment later, Longo announced that Jones was in custody.

Officials did not provide information on the two injured students.

The chartered bus was carrying members of the UVA football team who had returned from seeing a play in Washington, D.C. that night.

This is a developing story.

[Image of Jones via UVA Police. YouTube screengrab via WVEC.]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]