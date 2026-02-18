A Florida man showed up to a Publix with the intent of smashing his ex-girlfriend's car with a hammer as part of a revenge plot, cops say.

Justin Allen, 37, allegedly did just that, using the hammer to break a window and entering the car where he started hitting the radio. The problem? The car belonged to a Publix employee, not Allen's girlfriend, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

Now Allen is facing multiple charges, including burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after 11 a.m. Friday to the Publix in Ormond-by-the-Sea for a burglary in progress.

When a deputy arrived, a car alarm was blaring and Allen was apparently sitting inside of the vehicle holding the hammer.

"When confronted by a deputy Allen claimed he was taking revenge on his ex's car," deputies wrote.

Allen exited the car and got on the ground.

"F—ing b— thinks she can do whatever she wants," Allen told the deputy, according to body camera footage.

Allen accused his ex of stealing his anxiety medication.

"She thinks she's going with her new man and just take all my s—," he said.

Cops took him into custody.

"Unfortunately, the SUV belonged to an innocent Publix employee," deputies wrote.

The deputy later explained to the employee what happened.

"His ex-girlfriend drove by in a similar car," the deputy told the woman, per the body camera footage. "He's like 'there it is.'"

Cops say Allen caused about $17,000 worth of damage.

But all is not lost for the upset Publix employee. A car dealership owner who shops at the store and heard about the situation gave the employee a free rental car and is helping her with repairs.

"I talked to the manager where she works, and he said she's one of the hardest workers there," Daytona Nissan Infiniti owner Zachary Yeoman told local NBC affiliate WESH. "She still came to work, no excuses."

Allen was taken to the Volusia County Jail, where he has since posted a $10,500 bond. His next court date is set for March 17.