The father of an Alabama woman who allegedly caused the high-speed car crash that killed her 7-year-old son spoke out in her defense after a court hearing.

Delyshia Molette, 34, appeared in a Mobile County court for a hearing on Tuesday, just over a month after she was charged with manslaughter. Molette was arrested after she crashed her car on Nov. 4 and found out during her bond hearing that her 7-year-old son had died in the crash. Her 11-year-old son was also injured.

More details about the alleged events that led up to the crash were revealed during a court hearing on Tuesday. Local CBS affiliate WKRG was in the courtroom as well as Molette's father, Douglas Molette, who was there to support his daughter.

According to courtroom reporting by WKRG, prosecutors alleged that on Nov. 5, Delyshia Molette attempted to shoplift from a Publix grocery store in Semmes, Alabama, taking a package of hamburger meat and a couple of dog toys. When she was confronted by store employees, she allegedly threatened them with a weapon, police said.

Police responded to the store, and Delyshia Molette allegedly assaulted an officer by trying to gouge his eyes out with her fingers. She also allegedly bit his finger. While officers tried to detain her, she allegedly escaped on foot. Police conducted a search for her and called it off around 9 p.m.

After Delyshia Molette was tracked down at her home, she got into her Infiniti SUV with her two boys inside and planned to drive to Georgia, police said. Her intention was to bring the boys across state lines so authorities in Alabama could not take her children away from her.

Police chased Delyshia Molette in her SUV until they realized that there were children inside. During testimony at November's court hearing, officers said that she had reached speeds up to 90 mph before she crashed. It was at that court hearing when Delyshia Molette found out that her 7-year-old son was dead. Upon hearing the news, Molette reportedly shouted, "Did you say he died? My 7-year-old died?"

Douglas Molette told WKRG, "When you walk into a store as someone follows you, yes, for some people, anxiety kicks in, and I feel that once again, whether it was intentional or non-intentional, yes, I feel that she went from 1 to 100 based on our previous issues."

He explained, "My family has a history of anxiety issues. So, when we get frustrated, we [can go] from 1 to 100 real quick. I know that sometimes when things get too much for her, she goes from 1 to 100 as well." He told WKRG that he did not believe that his daughter's alleged actions were "intentional," and called the numerous charges against her "excessive."

Delyshia Molette is charged with manslaughter, resisting arrest, attempting to elude, robbery, and assault.