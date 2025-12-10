A Georgia mother is facing charges that she killed her young son and started a GoFundMe to raise money to "help get on our feet" days before her arrest.

Jail records show 29-year-old Raven Louise Broniecki is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, second-degree child cruelty with negligence causing excessive physical or mental pain, and reckless conduct. She was arrested Monday by cops in Hinesville, which is located about 50 miles southwest of Savannah.

Cops have released few details about the incident or what happened to the boy that led to the charges against his mother. Local CBS affiliate WTOC reported that a few days before her arrest, Broniecki started a GoFundMe account to raise money for mounting costs. She identified her son as Keith Richard.

"My sweet baby boy my best friend my whole world has recently passed away," the GoFundMe reportedly said. "I am trying to raise the funds for bills. We spent all our funds on funeral and urns and other things for our baby boy and we now are left with a hefty amount of bills and just need some help to get back on our feet. We are very stressed and heart broken. Still have 6 children to raise and we are trying our best."

The GoFundMe has since been taken down. It's unclear why.

Records state that Broniecki spent just one day in jail after posting a $22,300 bond.

The Hinesville Police Department did not immediately return a message from Law&Crime seeking comment.