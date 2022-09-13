Science Teacher and His Wife Found Shot to Death at Their Virginia Home: Cops

A science teacher and his wife were found shot to death on Friday, say police in Culpeper, Virginia. Officers said they got a 911 call in the afternoon.

Local police and deputies responded to the 15000 block of Burgandine Avenue. There, they found married couple Daniel Garrison, 41, and Stacey Garrison, 40, both dead. Cops did not suggest how the deaths occurred, but they said they are not looking for any persons of interest.

Daniel Garrison was a science teacher at Auburn Middle School.

“The well-being of our students and staff is our top priority,” Auburn Principal Matt Yonkey said in a statement dated Sunday and published by Fauquier County Public Schools sites. “We will do everything we can to help them through this experience.”

The school district said that cops told them of Daniel Garrison’s death. He had taught at Auburn since 2016, the district said.

“Parents are encouraged to call the school (540-422-7410) if they feel their child needs special assistance or has difficulty coping with this loss,” officials said. “Those who request help will be put in touch with the caring and supportive counseling staff at AMS.”

The school district also said grief counselors and and therapy dogs have been made available for support:

Yonkey and Auburn Assistant Principal Kim Holcomb invited Auburn staff to assemble at the school on Saturday evening “to lean on one another and learn plans to support students and staff.” Approximately 40 staff members attended in person and virtually. Along with the school’s counselors, a support team will be at Auburn on Monday, including FCPS school social workers, FCPS central office staff, and Auburn’s very own therapy dogs — Gus, Dude and Cleo. Grief counselors from Rapidan Services will also be on hand to support AMS staff. Two deputies from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office will be at the school to provide daily school security, allowing the school’s SRO to be available to students and staff.

On Tuesday, authorities said the investigation is ongoing:

Our detectives are still actively investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Lieutenant Detective Andrew Terrill at 540-829-5521 or email [email protected] Callers who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips by calling Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300 or submitting a tip at culpeperpd.org.

[Image via Fauquier County Public Schools; screenshot via WSUA]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]