A police officer, who worked at an elementary school, has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography. Authorities identified him as Steven Selph, 39. He was fired.

“With the completion of the criminal investigation, he was immediately terminated,” wrote the Altamonte Springs Police Department in Seminole County, Florida. “That anyone could view images of this kind shocks the conscience and is abhorrent to all of us, particularly from a person placed in a position of trust. We will continue cooperating with all of our law enforcement partners to aggressively pursue anyone, no matter what position they hold, who is responsible for this type of behavior.”

Authorities say the Florida Department of Law Enforcement executed a search warrant at Selph’s home on Tuesday.

“The subject of their investigation is related to child pornography,” cops said.

There were no charges as of Tuesday, but Altamonte police suspended him without pay, pending information from the FDLE. Things escalated with FDLE and Lake County deputies arresting him on Friday. He was booked into the Lake County Jail, where he remains as of Sunday.

“We have received information from the Altamonte Springs Police Department that the former School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Spring Lake Elementary has been arrested on 10 felony counts of child pornography,” Seminole County Public Schools said. “At this time it is not believed that any of our students are involved.”

Selph reportedly worked at Spring Lake Elementary School in the city of Ocoee.

Altamonte Springs police ask that anyone with information on “crimes like this or any other crime” to call them at (407) 339-2441 or Crimeline at (800) 423-TIPS.

The incidents allegedly happened between May 31 and Tuesday, according to WESH. FDLE said they discovered electronic devices at his home. The children depicted in the imagery were “clearly and obviously under the age of 18” and one was “younger than the age of 5,” authorities said in the arrest report. He also allegedly participated in chats on the Kik instant messaging app. Chats featured titles such as “Family Secrets, Cheer Girls, Cheerleading Uniforms.” Investigators wrote, “many of these chats were occurring while he was working as a School Resource Officer at an Elementary School.”

Selph wrote texts discussing wanting to have sex with kids, according to the arrest affidavit reported by WFTV. He allegedly wrote some of these texts while on-duty at the school and sent several photos of himself while in uniform.

“Just hearing that, it scares me,” a parent, identified as Yari, told WOFL of the allegations. Two of her daughters go to Spring Lake Elementary School. “I don’t even know how to react right now. I’m just — I’m scared.”

It is unclear if Selph has an attorney in this matter.

