A school principal is now facing charges after police say he failed to report that his son, then 19, sexually abused a 5-year-old girl. Gregory Mandalas, 51, is going to turn himself in after his attorney spoke on his behalf with law enforcement, Pennsylvania State Trooper Bertha Cazy told reporters on Tuesday. This will happen at a later date, she said.

Mandalas is the principal of Knoch Primary School, a facility that educates students from kindergarten through third grade. And as such, he is a mandated reporter under state law and has to reach out to authorities regarding any suspected child abuse. Instead, he allegedly failed to reveal what police said his son, Matthew Mandalas, did to the child.

Matthew Mandalas is charged with felony corruption of minors and misdemeanor indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age. His case is currently pending and he has a status conference scheduled for June 28, court records show.

A press release from state police said Gregory Mandalas acted “willfully” in failing to step forward.

Knoch Primary School released a statement after the charge was made public, noting that the allegations did not involve a student at the school.

“The District learned this afternoon that criminal charges have been filed against Dr. Greg Mandalas, Principal of Knoch Primary School. Due to the serious nature of the charges, Dr. Mandalas has been placed on indefinite administrative leave,” Knoch School District Superintendent David Foley said. “It is the District’s understanding that the charges and alleged conduct of Dr. Mandalas do not involve a Knoch School District student. This is a confidential personnel matter. Therefore, I am unable to provide specific details at this time. However, I will work with the solicitor’s office to provide as much information as legally permitted moving forward.”

Cazy told reporters that the wrongdoing was brought to the agency’s attention in August 2022 through a ChildLine report. That’s a hotline that mandated reporters like Mandalas are supposed to use. Cazy said they remain mandated reporters even when they are off-duty from their jobs. She did not detail the relationship the defendant has with the girl.

“Given the circumstances related to Dr. Mandalas’s absence, I wanted to bring you up to speed on how the rest of the school year will look. Dr. Mandalas will not be returning to the building this school year,” Superintendent Foley said. “Mr. Rick Cavett has agreed to work in the building as Acting Principal for the balance of the school year. Mr. Cavett is a retired principal and assistant superintendent from the District. He will assist with any needs you may have. Our teachers and staff will continue to focus their attention on our students and on providing a positive, successful, and meaningful conclusion to the school year.”

Gregory Mandalas is charged with persons required to report suspected child abuse. The case against his son is ongoing, Cazy said.

“We love what we do, and we care about kids,” Principal Mandalas previously said in a post for the school. He had been with the school since 2016

