An Alabama man is behind bars after killing his own father in the front yard of the family's home, Yellowhammer State police say.

Samuel Prince, 19, stands accused of murder over the death of 67-year-old Mark Prince, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The underlying incident occurred at a residence on Victor Road in Mobile on Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement says.

Officers responded to the scene at around 2 p.m., the police department said in a press release. The victim was found in the front yard and pronounced dead at the scene. While no motive has been disclosed, investigators believe the killing was premeditated.

Outside of the house, investigators were observed searching a red truck, according to a report by Mobile-based Fox affiliate WALA.

One neighbor remembered the victim in fond terms.

"He was a dear person to me and my family," this neighbor said. "We love him; we're definitely going to miss him. I wouldn't have thought in a million years that this, today, would be happening the way that it has."

Another neighbor recalled the fuss and stir outside as the grim scene unfolded in the aftermath of the fatal stabbing.

"My husband was looking out the window, and he saw something on the ground," the second neighbor said. "He thought it was clothes at first, but by the time he realized it was a person, you know, the police had driven up, and they were all gathered around. And by that time, more police came and, oh my goodness, it was a circus out there."

On the day in question, the elder Prince was stabbed multiple times by the younger Prince, according to Mobile-based CBS affiliate WKRG. Then, the defendant called his mother to come home from work, neighbors told law enforcement. The mother then called 911.

A third neighbor said he recalled the father and son as being like "two peas in a pod" when Samuel Prince was younger, WALA reported. But, in recent years, the son had grown increasingly withdrawn.

"The last time I pretty much laid eyes on him, he was maybe 12 years old, and now he's 19," the third neighbor said. "So, you know, like I said, he stayed in the house pretty much."

The defendant remained on the scene and was arrested after the slaying, according to law enforcement.

On Friday, Samuel Prince appeared before a judge who set his bond at $750,000, which requires a 25 percent cash deposit, according to courtroom reports by WALA and WKRG. During that hearing, prosecutors said the younger man stabbed his father in front of his grandmother. The Mobile County District Attorney's Office had requested $1 million bond.

In the event the accused killer is released on bond, he will be subject to electronic monitoring, prosecutors said.

Samuel Prince is next slated to appear in court on Jan. 28.