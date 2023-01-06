Rapper French Montana’s Security Guard May Have ‘Saved His Life’ When Gunfire Struck 10 Near Florida Video Shoot: Witness

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A security guard for rapper French Montana probably “saved his life” after getting hit during a hail of gunfire at a Florida restaurant that was the site of a music video shoot, a fellow musician said.

“Whoever started shooting shot 10 people with an AR-15,” rapper Ced Mogul said in a video following the shooting. “I think probably French Montana’s security guard saved his life, but unfortunately for the guy, he got hit.”

The bloodshed took place shortly before 8:00 p.m. on Thursday evening near the set where the Grammy-nominated French Montana — real name Karim Kharbouch — and rapper Rob 49 had been making a music video, outside a restaurant called The Licking in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Multiple people suffered what Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) have described as “traumatic injuries.” Four victims reportedly made their way to area hospitals on their own, while first responders rushed six more people to get medical treatment.

“In addition to finding injured patients at the initial location, firefighters also encountered other injured patients outside of a fire station nearby,” MDFR told Law&Crime in an email. “Fire crews immediately began triage to assess the extent of the patients’ injuries and for transport to the hospital. As a result of the incident, a total of 10 patients were injured. Four of the patients self-transported to local area hospitals. MDFR transported the remaining 6 patients by ground and air rescue to local trauma centers.”

Miami Gardens Police Detective Diana Gourgue told local news station WSVN that four of those remaining six patients were airlifted to local hospitals.

Gourgue also said that the shooting started at a different location and ended at The Licking, WSVN reported.

The Miami Herald reported that a man opened fire with an assault-style rifle while standing behind a $400,000 car that was being used as a prop. Patrons were inside the restaurant at the time, according to the Herald, but none were injured.

It is believed that others returned gunfire, the Herald also reported.

Ced Mogul was on the scene at the time of the shooting and recorded a video following the attack.

“You can’t rob nobody and expect not to get no karma,” the rapper is heard saying on the video. “If you’re trying to rob French Montana and the n****r security guard saved his life by getting shot and now in critical condition, and probably even Rob 49 saved French Montana.”

“My homeboy got robbed for his Rolex,” the rapper added.

The Miami Herald said that police would not confirm reports that New Orleans rapper Rob49, whose name is Robert Thomas, had been shot.

Ced Mogul said that someone on the scene was robbed of a Rolex watch and a cell phone.

He further described the chaos:

We left for one scene in the back of KFC where that whole situation happened and you see French Montana pointing and saying ‘look at this n****r getting robbed’ and we went to the next scene within an hour and went to finger licking, and from the finger licking […] you see sponsors with cigars and you could see it’s kids out there, everybody’s out there.

Authorities say that no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and that the incident is still under investigation.

According to the Miami Herald, police could not immediately confirm whether one of French Montana’s bodyguards was shot and injured. Miami Gardens police told the Herald that authorities were not informed about the video production and that no permit had been pulled.

Representatives from the Miami Gardens Police Department did not return Law&Crime’s request for comment in time for publication.

Law&Crime’s Sierra Gillespie and Jerry Lambe contributed to this report.

