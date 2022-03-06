‘Purely Evil’ Man Convicted of Murdering Estranged Wife, Stealing Truck He Drove the Wrong Way Through Dunkin’ Donuts Drive-Thru

A man was found guilty of brutally murdering his estranged wife as well as for stealing a truck to flee. Allen Warner, 51, killed Shana Warner, 48, authorities said. The medical examiner determined Shana died of blunt force injuries, and she was stabbed six times and shot once.

Rockland Man Convicted of Murdering His Estranged Wife in Marshfield pic.twitter.com/KWt09qhgmS — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) March 4, 2022

Massachusetts jurors convicted Allen Warner Friday.

The murder on Sept. 24, 2018 marked the horrific end of an abusive years-long relationship. Shana Warner had filed for divorce three times in Plymouth County, dating back to 2011, though these never reached completion, according to The Patriot Ledger. In the first attempt, she said her husband physically and verbally abused her “due to his drug-use behavior.”

She correctly worried this third time would end in violence from her “crazy ex,” according to MassLive. Allen Warner sent her worrying texts, and he said he would see her later in the day. Finally, he attacked her.

Authorities said Shana managed to call 911 before her death, saying Allen Warner jumped into her car and that she was very hurt.

Investigators found her car empty and still running, they said in a WBZ report. They discovered Shana bleeding badly from the chest and left shoulder, and having a faint pulse. She died at the hospital. She had sustained injuries, including cuts and bruises, all over her body.

Shana Warner’s death allegedly at the hands of her estranged husband was the 13th time this year that someone in Mass. lost their life to an intimate partner. https://t.co/ebFBuSsAGQ pic.twitter.com/KlBVvJq2De — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) September 25, 2018

Shana Warner worked with her Dad doing landscaping. Her Dad says she was his best friend. Her father says he thought she would last a week as a landscaper. She turned out to be his best. pic.twitter.com/82Lo3wyFNI — Robert Goulston (@rgoulston) September 25, 2018

The search for Allen Warner ended in chaotic fashion. He stole a flatbed truck, drove it through a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru the wrong way, and crashed into flower pots, officers said. Allen Warner did not resist after he was spotted driving the truck back to the pavement company he stole it from, Officer Mark Poirier of the Whitman Police Department testified according to the Ledger.

“He’s purely evil and he just committed an extreme, atrocious act of domestic violence,” Marshfield Police Chief Phil Tavares said at the time of the crime, according to WBZ.

Allen Warner was also convicted of kidnapping, possession of a rifle, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of ammunition, theft of a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage.

[Image via Massachusetts State Police]

