61-Year-Old Hit-and-Run Victim Asked Driver If He Was Leaving, and He Said ‘I Sure Am’: Police

A man abandoned a 61-year-old woman after striking her, according to cops in Los Angeles, California. The victim asked if he was leaving, and the driver allegedly answered in the affirmative.

“I sure am,” he said, according to the LAPD.

On top of that, police say the woman’s dog is missing.

Sandra Martin was walking while carrying her Chihuahua-Terrier mix “Little Man” on Monday at 2:55 a.m., the LAPD said. She crossed the street at the 100 block of East 4th Street, but a 4-door passenger vehicle was going in reverse and hit her, police said.

“Martin was knocked to the grown and the driver stopped,” cops said. “Per Martin, the driver stepped out, pulled her out from under the vehicle, and began to walk back to his vehicle.”

In this account, Martin asked if he was leaving, and he gave the aforementioned response.

From cops:

Prior to getting back into his vehicle, the driver was asked by Martin if he was leaving, and his response was, “I’m sure am.” [sic] The driver fled the scene without rendering aid and identifying himself. The driver is described as a male Black, thin build approximately 170 to 190 lbs., and 25 to 30 years old. There is no further description on the vehicle.

Martin spoke from a hospital bed in an LAPD, calling on the man to turn himself in.

She described Little Man as having light brown hair.

Police ask that anyone with information on the hit-and-run or the whereabouts of the dog to contact Detective Juan Campos at (213) 833-3713 or email [email protected]

From police:

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-2228477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip.

Below are separate vantage points of the crash.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

[Screenshots via LAPD]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]