A woman was taking her trash out at her Pennsylvania home when suddenly she was being robbed and kidnapped at knifepoint by a man who forced her to drive him around, authorities say.

Michael Charles Gordon, 33, faces 17 charges, including kidnapping to facilitate a felony, kidnapping to inflict injury or terror, burglary with a person present, and robbery inflicting serious bodily injury, according to court records reviewed by Law&Crime. He is being held without bail in the Montgomery County Prison.

On Friday at 10 p.m., a woman went outside her home on the 700 block of Bethlehem Pike in Erdenheim, Pennsylvania, the Springfield Township Police Department announced. The area is about 13 miles north of Philadelphia.

She was "putting her trash cans out and getting items out of her car" when a man approached her and robbed her at knifepoint, officials say. The man — alleged to be Gordon — threatened her with the knife "while she searched for money in her car to give him."

The suspect allegedly proceeded to force her into her apartment "where he took her cash and ATM card." Then, police say he forced her into her car and "made her drive to an ATM" at a Santander Bank located about a mile away.

Two hours went by with Gordon reportedly continuing to hold the woman captive. Police say "he made her go to Philadelphia so he could purchase drugs" and then "made the victim take him to where his car was parked."

However, police had since towed his car "due to a parking complaint prior to their arrival." Gordon apparently forced the woman to drive him to one last location where he "finally got out of the car."

The woman said she was scared to report the kidnapping, but on Monday, a "victim advocate" brought her to speak with Springfield Township detectives. By Tuesday, they arrested Gordon and charged him.

Police say the defendant was "out on bail awaiting sentencing for several robberies that occurred last year" when the incident occurred. He was arraigned on Tuesday and is scheduled to return to court on June 23.

Authorities have not said whether Gordon and the woman knew each other before the incident.