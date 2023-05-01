Prosecutors on Friday filed a notice to seek the death penalty against a plastic surgeon who allegedly murdered a missing lawyer and left behind a bloody bathroom crime scene. A grand jury also indicted Tomasz Roman Kosowski, 44, on Thursday, online records show.

The state maintains that the plastic surgeon killed lawyer Steven Cozzi for pecuniary gain, that the crime was “especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel,” and that the homicide “was committed in a cold, calculated, and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification.”

Cozzi represented defendants in several filings on behalf of Kosowski’s former employer, Dunedin Surgical Consultants. Kosowski sued the company, alleging the company hired a new insurance handler that mishandled claims.

As previously reported, Cozzi went missing March 21 from an office building in Pinellas County, Florida. He left behind his wallet, cell phones, and car keys, his vehicle remaining in the parking lot. The man who reported him missing described entering the public bathroom to the office building, and discovering blood smeared on the door, stall wall, and bottom of the toilet.

Surveillance footage never showed Cozzi leaving the business, according to the Largo Police Department. What footage allegedly depicted, however, was a gray Toyota Tundra arriving shortly after 8:30 a.m. An unidentified man entered the office building while carrying a large box and a large backpack.

Cozzi arrived minutes after this man, officers said.

“At 10:22hrs the subject who has a similar build to the first subject wearing the same backpack, exits the building and appears to have changed clothes,” police wrote. “He is seen pulling behind him a large cart that appears to be heavy and have a red bag or blanket. It should be noted that the subject struggled with the weight of the cart while transporting it to the Toyota Tundra.”

Without specifying the nature of the case, police noted that Cozzi missed a 10:30 a.m. “telephonic court hearing” to be held with Kosowski.

“As soon as the defendant disconnects from the court hearing, video captures the subject at the crime scene beginning to move again,” authorities wrote.

Investigators claimed to have found Kosowski’s fingerprint in the office building’s breaker room, which is an area not normally open to the public.

Law enforcement said they executed a search warrant on Kosowski’s Toyota Corolla.

“During the course of the search, a ballistic vest was found in the trunk of the vehicle with a substantial amount of blood located on it,” officers wrote.

There was a bag on the passenger floor board that contained masks, a taser, brass knuckles, duct tape, the sedative succinylcholine, and syringes, investigators said.

Vanessa Bein and Jason Kandel contributed to this report.

