Florida plastic surgeon accused of murdering lawyer

A Tarpon Springs plastic surgeon was arrested for first-degree murder, accused of killing a local lawyer.

Tomasz Roman Kosowski was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on Sunday, March 26 just before 5 a.m. Investigators believe he killed Steven Cozzi.

Cozzi was reported missing on March 21, Largo police confirmed. A colleague said it appeared Cozzi disappeared from his office — leaving behind his wallet, car, car keys, and cell phone. He was never seen leaving his office building, police said.

When police began investigating, they noticed a strong chemical odor coming from one of the office’s bathrooms and small drops of blood. Further forensic investigation showed a significant amount of blood in the same bathroom, according to police.

Using surveillance video, police noticed a suspicious person and car leaving the office building around the same time as Cozzi’s disappearance. Detectives were able to build a case and produce a search warrant for Kosowski and he was arrested during a traffic stop.

Cozzi’s body has not been found.

Kosowski appears to have his own plastic surgery firm called Kendall Plastic Surgery Center in Miami. His biography says he graduated from Dartmouth and “has made a name for himself as an innovative and accomplished plastic surgeon.” The biography also calls Kosowski a man “who understands the art and science of the human body and how to redefine beauty for each and every patient.”

Cozzi is listed as a lawyer at Blanchard Law, P.A. His biography shows he graduated from Stetson University. The biography claims he has “exceeded client expectations and has been an asset to the Law Firm.” It concludes stating the lawyer enjoys running marathons and spending time with his cat, Saffron.

Kosowski’s arrest report has not yet been released. Largo police is asking anyone that may have information about the investigation to call Detective Bolton at the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730.

