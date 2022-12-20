‘No, That’s Not True’: Sobbing OnlyFans Murder Suspect Reacts to Boyfriend’s Death in Exclusive Interrogation Footage

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Please God, please, please, God,” OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney, 26, says through sobs as she sits alone in a Miami Police Department interrogation chamber immediately after the stabbing death of her then-boyfriend, Christian Tobechukwu “Toby” Obumseli, 27, in April.

“God, Christian, be okay,” the accused murderer, also known online as Courtney Tailor, then says before she buries her face in a brown paper napkin in footage obtained exclusively by Law&Crime.

The defendant, who would be charged with Obumseli’s murder just over four months later in early August, whispers and mutters and appears to pray inaudibly in the more than 4-hour-long video.

As she waits for her initial custodial interview to start, the Instagram influencer with some 2 million followers asks a police officer twice if someone will be in to deal with her soon. Each time, she’s told yes.

“I’m sorry, I’m not trying to be like – I’m just, like, I, I just cannot believe the way my day went,” she says the second time around – after being brought a bottle of water. “It’s way worse than – I just really want to get to the hospital. Like, I desperately want to get to the hospital.”

The officer tells her the department is still setting up her interview – and that she wouldn’t be able to see her boyfriend at the time anyway because doctors are “still working” and “taking care of him.”

“They’re working on it,” Clenney says derisively as she continues crying. “They’re working on it. They’re fucking working on it.”

Just after 20 minutes, a detective and a sergeant enter the grey-walled room, telling her not to apologize. They discuss upcoming birthdays, how she planned on walking her dogs that day, and why the couple of nearly two years recently moved from Austin, Texas to Miami.

“He wanted to move to London,” the defendant says of her Obumseli. “I wanted to move here.”

Immediately thereafter, Clenney asks if her boyfriend is okay.

The detective says he can’t really answer because Obumseli is still in the hospital, but that attendants are “talking to him,” monitoring him, and still need to perform some tests and X-rays.

Clenney perks up, visibly and audibly hopeful, raising her hands to her face in excitement.

“Oh my god!” she exclaims, “So he’s not even – he isn’t going to have to have surgery?”

The detective repeats that it’s too soon to tell.

Roughly three hours later, after leaving the room and returning in a new set of clothes, Clenney is told that Obumseli is dead.

“So, we have to inform you that Christian did not make it,” the detective says. “The doctors did what they could.”

“Christian is dead?” she asks, sighing heavily between sentences after raising her hand to her mouth and clutching her chest with one arm. “Oh, my God. This is not real right. Okay. Christian died?”

The officers reply again in the affirmative.

“Can I please have a hug?” she asks “Am I allowed to do that in here?”

A man in the room rises to hug her, but she declines, saying that she needs to hug her mom and “cannot be left alone in, like, a room” by herself – before she insists that her boyfriend is still alive.

“No, that’s not true,” Clenney says, as her voice breaks, “That’s not. That didn’t – not. That’s not real right?”

“That is real,” one of the officers replies.

“Christian didn’t – Christian is dead?” she asks.

“Yes,” the man who offered the hug says. “They’re not going to lie.”

The defendant replies: “I know. I just can’t believe it.”

